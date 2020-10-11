Accessibility links

Trump Administration Wants U.S Forces to Return Home

After U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that all U.S. forces should return home from Afghanistan before the end of the year, defense officials in charge of executing that withdrawal have remained silent. Trump’s new deadline is much sooner than one put forward by his administration hours earlier

