Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Trains Domestic Workers With Jobs in the Middle East on Their Rights

Kenya Trains Domestic Workers With Jobs in the Middle East on Their Rights
Embed
Kenya Trains Domestic Workers With Jobs in the Middle East on Their Rights

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:47 0:00
Direct link

Kenyan authorities are training domestic workers sent to the Middle East on their rights after years of reported abuses, including beatings, rapes, and deaths. Authorities say there have been 23 such cases so far this year, most of them in Saudi Arabia. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.

Kenyan authorities are training domestic workers sent to the Middle East on their rights after years of reported abuses, including beatings, rapes, and deaths. Authorities say there have been 23 such cases so far this year, most of them in Saudi Arabia. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG