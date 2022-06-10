Kenyan authorities are training domestic workers sent to the Middle East on their rights after years of reported abuses, including beatings, rapes, and deaths. Authorities say there have been 23 such cases so far this year, most of them in Saudi Arabia. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.
Kenya Trains Domestic Workers With Jobs in the Middle East on Their Rights
