Millions Closely Monitoring Afghan Govt, Taliban Talks
Millions of Afghans are closely watching preliminary peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. Many are waiting to see whether the political freedoms and rights gained over the last 19 years will be protected in a future peace deal. VOA spoke to Taliban's Mohammad Naim
