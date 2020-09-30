Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Millions Closely Monitoring Afghan Govt, Taliban Talks

Millions Closely Monitoring Afghan Govt, Taliban Talks
Embed
Millions Closely Monitoring Afghan Govt, Taliban Talks

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:10 0:00
Direct link

Millions of Afghans are closely watching preliminary peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. Many are waiting to see whether the political freedoms and rights gained over the last 19 years will be protected in a future peace deal. VOA spoke to Taliban's Mohammad Naim

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG