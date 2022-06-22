Ukrainian Railways, in cooperation with Doctors Without Borders, has launched a special medical train that transports wounded patients from eastern Ukraine to hospitals in western Ukraine. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story.
Special Medical Train Transports Wounded From Eastern Ukraine to Lviv
