Divided by Religion and Geography, Iraqi Activists Press On for Change
In Iraq, an anti-establishment movement has prevailed over violent attempts to crush demonstrations since October, when anti-government protests broke out calling for jobs, government services and an end to extreme poverty. The movement has the support of activists throughout the country.
