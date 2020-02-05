Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Divided by Religion and Geography, Iraqi Activists Press On for Change

Divided by Religion and Geography, Iraqi Activists Press On for Change
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:29 0:00
Direct link

In Iraq, an anti-establishment movement has prevailed over violent attempts to crush demonstrations since October, when anti-government protests broke out calling for jobs, government services and an end to extreme poverty. The movement has the support of activists throughout the country.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG