Thousands Relying on Luck to Legally Live in USA

Under The Diversity Visa program tens of thousands of potential immigrants literally rely on the luck of the draw to get the opportunity to legally live and work in the US, without sponsorship from an employer or family member.The program has been temporarily discontinued by the Trump administration

