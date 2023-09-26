Accessibility links

Did Zimbabwe Conduct Free, Fair Elections?

Some Zimbabweans have attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for claiming that Zimbabwe conducted free, fair and credible elections. He made these remarks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. SADC, African Union and European Union observers condemned the poll.

