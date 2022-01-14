Dictators Face a Democratic Backlash, Says Human Rights Watch
Despite a series of military coups and opposition crackdowns in dozens of countries, there are encouraging signs of democratic uprisings around the world, according to the latest annual report from the organization Human Rights Watch, published Thursday. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
