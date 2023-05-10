Accessibility links

Despite Tensions, Israel Builds Pipeline to Supply Water to Jordan

Despite increased political tensions, Israel and Jordan are implementing mutual water and solar energy agreements. Israel is building a new pipeline that will double the amount of water it sells at cost to water-starved Jordan. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Kfar Yehoshua in northern Israel.

