Despite Tensions, Israel Builds Pipeline to Supply Water to Jordan
Despite increased political tensions, Israel and Jordan are implementing mutual water and solar energy agreements. Israel is building a new pipeline that will double the amount of water it sells at cost to water-starved Jordan. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Kfar Yehoshua in northern Israel.
