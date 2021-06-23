AR-VR Dental Learning ...
While virtual reality-based simulation is commonly used in medical education, its use in dental education is still limited. Two university professors in the U.S. want to change that. They developed a VR dental clinic that offers the potential to revolutionize dental education. Vina Mubtadi reports.
Episodes
-
June 22, 2021
Cameroon Female Chiefs Battling Early Marriage
-
June 22, 2021
France Elections, Far Right
-
June 22, 2021
Zimbabwe Urban Poor Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
-
June 22, 2021
UN: Millions fled homes in 2020 despite COVID
-
-
June 21, 2021
A Day in the Life of Refugees