Deep in Israel's Negev Desert, Human Travel to Mars Comes Closer to Reality
With its red and yellow rock formations, the Ramon Crater in Israel's Negev desert has been compared to the surface of Mars. Now, scientists are using the desert for experiments to help make human travel to Mars a reality. Six astronauts recently spent a month simulating a mission to Mars
Episodes
-
November 16, 2021
Urban Farming ...
-
November 16, 2021
New Colorado Lawmaker From Liberia Is Finding Her Footing
-
-
November 15, 2021
‘A Fragile Win’: Climate Pact Reached at Glasgow COP26 Summit
-
November 14, 2021
COP26: African Youth Demand Rich Nations Fulfill Promises
-
November 13, 2021
Addressing Foot Fungus