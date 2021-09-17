Accessibility links

Deadly Floods, Dirty Coal: Germany’s Climate Dilemma as Election Looms

As Germany prepares to elect a new leader, climate change is high on the agenda. Floods blamed on global warming killed hundreds in July. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Germany, the country is also Europe’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide and is struggling to wean itself off fossil fuels

