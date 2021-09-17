Deadly Floods, Dirty Coal: Germany’s Climate Dilemma as Election Looms
As Germany prepares to elect a new leader, climate change is high on the agenda. Floods blamed on global warming killed hundreds in July. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from Germany, the country is also Europe’s biggest emitter of carbon dioxide and is struggling to wean itself off fossil fuels
Episodes
-
-
September 17, 2021
Harlem Dog Groomer ...
-
September 17, 2021
Turkey: Afghanis Crackdown Intensifies
-
September 17, 2021
Lucky Dog Animal Rescue ...
-
-
September 16, 2021
Russia Elections ...