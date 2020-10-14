David Coltart Says Few Rich People Devastating Zimbabwe Economy
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance treasurer, David Coltart, says few people are devastating Zimbabwe's economy. Coltart made the remarks when he presented to the media in Harare yesterday audited accounts of the party's finances. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #chamisa #zimbabwe
Episodes
-
October 13, 2020
Healing the Anacostia River ...
-
-
October 13, 2020
Native American Women ...
-
October 13, 2020
East Africa Floods ..
-
October 13, 2020
Chinhoyi Residents Buying Food ...
-
October 13, 2020
Happy People ...
Facebook Forum