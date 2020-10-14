Accessibility links

David Coltart Says Few Rich People Devastating Zimbabwe Economy

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance treasurer, David Coltart, says few people are devastating Zimbabwe's economy. Coltart made the remarks when he presented to the media in Harare yesterday audited accounts of the party's finances. #ZimbabweanLivesMatter #chamisa #zimbabwe

