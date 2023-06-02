David Coltart: 'Patriotic Bill' Will Lead to Jailing, Banning And Stripping Citizenship of Government Opponents
Senator David Coltart says the proposed Criminal Codefication and Reform Amendment Bill, dubbed the ‘Patriotic Bill’, which was passed by the House of Parliament will have a devastating impact on Zimbabweans. He says some will be jailed and stripped of citizenship for criticizing the government.
Episodes
-
-
June 02, 2023
Soon-to-Be Graduates Put COVID Behind Them
-
-
June 01, 2023
Moldova Intensifies Push to Join EU
-
-