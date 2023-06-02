Accessibility links

David Coltart: 'Patriotic Bill' Will Lead to Jailing, Banning And Stripping Citizenship of Government Opponents

Senator David Coltart says the proposed Criminal Codefication and Reform Amendment Bill, dubbed the ‘Patriotic Bill’, which was passed by the House of Parliament will have a devastating impact on Zimbabweans. He says some will be jailed and stripped of citizenship for criticizing the government.

