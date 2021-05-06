Accessibility links

Daniel Molokele on Judge's Ruling on Mamombe, Chimbiri Bail Application

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change lawmaker, Daniel Mokolele, speaking about the granting of bail of Harare legislator Joanna Mamombe and MDC Alliance activist, Cecilia Chimbiri, who are accused of insulting the police and breaking COVID-19 regulations. The two spent two montsh in prison.

