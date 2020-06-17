Accessibility links

Dads and Daughters Jazz Duo

World renowned guitarist Steve Masakowski didn't want to push his children into music, but both kids, including daughter Sasha, embraced jazz anyway. The children are now adults and the New Orleans family continues to bond over its shared passion — something they'll celebrate this Father's Day.

