Dads and Daughters Jazz Duo
World renowned guitarist Steve Masakowski didn't want to push his children into music, but both kids, including daughter Sasha, embraced jazz anyway. The children are now adults and the New Orleans family continues to bond over its shared passion — something they'll celebrate this Father's Day.
Episodes
-
June 17, 2020
Restaurants Feeding Seniors in USA
-
June 17, 2020
Senegalese Artists Taking Stand Against Racism
-
June 17, 2020
Britain Oxford Rhodes Statue
-
June 16, 2020
Korea Film Industry Recovering ...
-
June 16, 2020
Generous Teacher Making Remote Learning Enjoyable
-
June 16, 2020
Britain Oxford Rhodes Statue