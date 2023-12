The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Cyclist Rolland Dube who traveled with Meli Ndlovu from Midrand in South Africa to Bulawayo last week has arrived in Plumtree after after another 100 kilometer ride. Dube and Ndlovu are on an anti-drug campaign. (Video: Rolland Dube) #cyclist #rollanddube #zimbabwe #cycling