Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

From Cycle Couriers to Fruit Sellers: Hungary’s Workers Adapt to COVID-19 Crisis

From Cycle Couriers to Fruit Sellers: Hungary’s Workers Adapt to COVID-19 Crisis
Embed
From Cycle Couriers to Fruit Sellers: Hungary’s Workers Adapt to COVID-19 Crisis

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:49 0:00
Direct link

As Europe counts the human and economic costs of the coronavirus lockdowns, Hungary appears to have gotten off lightly. It has nearly 2,100 reported cases and 213 deaths so far, compared to tens of thousands in the worst-hit countries. Economists predict the country’s GDP will shrink by close to 10%

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG