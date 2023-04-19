Critics Say Chinese Ruling Party Training School Could Weaken African Democracy
Members of Tanzania's ruling party are among politicians from six African countries who recently attended the first session of a Chinese Communist Party training school. The school was built to strengthen Chinese outreach to African countries. Critics say it undermines democracy in Africa
