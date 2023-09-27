Accessibility links

Critics Attack Mnangagwa For Saying Zimbabwe Recording Unprecedented Growth

Critics have attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for saying that Zimbabwe is recording unprecedented growth. The country has the highest inflation rate in the world. Millions of people are jobless and living from hand to mouth, according to some economists. Mnangagwa made the remarks at the UN.

