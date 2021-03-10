Accessibility links

What Doctors Know About COVID-19's Impact on the Body

Last March, when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, it had already proved to be lethal and highly contagious. It was a new virus with many unknowns. Since then, scientists have learned a lot about how it affects vital organs and its long-term effects. Carol Pearson reports.

