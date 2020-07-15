COVID-19 Affecting Millions of Women Children
So far, the coronavirus pandemic has caused more than half a million deaths in its sweep around the world. What isn't included is the impact on the health of mothers, newborns, young children and adolescents. Because of the pandemic, health care for women and children has been cut by 20%.
