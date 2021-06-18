Accessibility links

Uganda Urban Refugees
Uganda, Africa's largest refugee host, is locking-down movement after another spike in COVID-19 cases, an economic struggle for the urban vulnerable. One refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo started a youth-led initiative to help her fellow refugees get needed healthcare products.

