COVID Spain Migrants ...
Spain, one of the early epicenters the COVID pandemic, has been rushing to get its population vaccinated. Thirty-three percent now have received at least a first dose. But aid agencies and advocates estimate many of the country’s one million undocumented migrants are not getting vaccinated.
Episodes
-
May 23, 2021
Ivory Coast Architecture ...
-
May 22, 2021
U.S Vaccine Diplomacy
-
May 22, 2021
Hate Crimes ...
-
May 22, 2021
Alarm Over Russia Military Build Up in Arctic Circle
-
May 22, 2021
Orphaned Elephants Translocated ...
-
May 22, 2021
Biden's Quite Diplomacy on Israel