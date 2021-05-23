Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

COVID Spain Migrants ...

COVID Spain Migrants ...
Embed
COVID Spain Migrants ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:09 0:00
Direct link

Spain, one of the early epicenters the COVID pandemic, has been rushing to get its population vaccinated. Thirty-three percent now have received at least a first dose. But aid agencies and advocates estimate many of the country’s one million undocumented migrants are not getting vaccinated.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG