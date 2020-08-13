COVID-19 Plunging People in Spain Into Poverty
Like in other countries, the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is plunging many people in Spain into poverty. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona says migrants whose numbers are growing in the midst of the health crisis are among the most vulnerable.
