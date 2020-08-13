Accessibility links

COVID-19 Plunging People in Spain Into Poverty

COVID-19 Plunging People in Spain Into Poverty
COVID-19 Plunging People in Spain Into Poverty

Like in other countries, the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is plunging many people in Spain into poverty. In this report narrated by Jonathan Spier, Alfonso Beato in Barcelona says migrants whose numbers are growing in the midst of the health crisis are among the most vulnerable.

