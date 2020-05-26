Syrian Refugees in TurkeyReeling From Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
Syrian refugees in Turkey are reeling from the pandemic lockdown that has put most of them out of work. Families say in Syria, they hid in their homes, fearing bombs or bullets outside. Now they are locked down fearing the virus, homelessness and hunger. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports from Istanbul.
