Nuclear Facility Used for Fighting COVID-19
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory is known historically as an important nuclear research center. As Kane Farabaugh reports, a critical present-day mission underway at the suburban Chicago facility is using some of the world’s most sophisticated technology to combat COVID-19
