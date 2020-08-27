COVID-19 Affecting Household Pets
The pandemic has not only affected the livelihoods of people around the globe, but it has also taken a toll on many household pets. In Malaysia there has been a significant increase in the number of abandoned pets as families face financial pressures after losing their jobs. Dave Grunebaum reports .
