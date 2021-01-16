Accessibility links

COVID Kenya Puppets Education

COVID Kenya Puppets Education

As the world continues to grapple with prevention education for COVID-19, a man in Kenya can be found pulling the strings. Puppeteer Michael Mutahi uses his craft to entertain and educate about the dangers of the virus and is gaining quite a following. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi.

