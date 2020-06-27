Kenya Community Currency
Families in the slums of Kenya’s capital are using a virtual community currency to pay for food during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 500 people a day are signing up to Kenyan Red Cross-supported community inclusion currency (CIC), known as Sarafu, to get food, soap and other essentials.
Episodes
-
June 27, 2020
Political Wrap Voter Suppression USAGM
-
June 27, 2020
South Africa Tourism ...
-
June 27, 2020
Has USA Economy Improved Since Start of Lockdowns
-
June 25, 2020
Deep Lake Disease Taking Its Toll on Sponges in Russia
-
June 25, 2020
COVID Uganda Olympic Runner ...
-
June 25, 2020
Trump Administration Suspends Some Temporary Work Visas