Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya Community Currency

Kenya Community Currency
Embed
Kenya Community Currency

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:08 0:00
Direct link

Families in the slums of Kenya’s capital are using a virtual community currency to pay for food during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 500 people a day are signing up to Kenyan Red Cross-supported community inclusion currency (CIC), known as Sarafu, to get food, soap and other essentials.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG