Massive Decline in Daily COVID-19 Infections in India
As India recorded more than 10 million cases of COVID-19, the somber milestone was accompanied by some good news – a massive decline in numbers of daily new infections. Hopes that the worst may be over are reflected in the country’s mega cities, like New Delhi, which has been ravaged by the virus
Episodes
-
December 22, 2020
40 Nations Impose Travel Restrictions on People Coming from Britain
-
December 21, 2020
Mass Vaccinations Underway in COVID-19 Devastated Europe
-
December 20, 2020
COVID-19 Affecting Millions of Immigrants
-
December 20, 2020
People Turned to Technology to Help Get Through COVID-19
-
December 20, 2020
School Hacking ...
-
December 20, 2020
Ethiopian Refugees Leaving Border Camps