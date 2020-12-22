Accessibility links

Massive Decline in Daily COVID-19 Infections in India
As India recorded more than 10 million cases of COVID-19, the somber milestone was accompanied by some good news – a massive decline in numbers of daily new infections. Hopes that the worst may be over are reflected in the country’s mega cities, like New Delhi, which has been ravaged by the virus

