COVID-Homemade Face Shields
After Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended contingency and crisis strategies for front line healthcare workers in late March, there was an immediate shortage of protective gears in hospitals.A family in Maryland is doing their part by making face shields at home and donating it.
