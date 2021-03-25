COVID-19's Devastating Effects on Hearts ...
Scientists are still learning how the coronavirus affects the body and why it's so lethal. A Cleveland Clinic survey indicates more than half of those questioned didn't know COVID-19 could affect their hearts. They didn't know that high blood pressure also increases the risk if they get the virus.
