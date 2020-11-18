COVID Pandemic Fatigue ...
We're closing in on a year with a viral pandemic that has affected more than 47 million people and has claimed the lives of more than 1 million, according to the World Health Organization. As VOA’s Carol Pearson reports, people are now suffering from what’s being called “pandemic fatigue.”
Episodes
-
November 18, 2020
Ghana Plagued By Floods despite Politicians' Promises to Fix It
-
November 18, 2020
Reactions on Jerry Rawlings Death
-
November 17, 2020
Do You Remember This Announcement?
-
November 16, 2020
Funeral of Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure
-
November 16, 2020
Relatives of Malawi National Killed in Ginimbi Car Accident ...
-
November 16, 2020
People Attending Funeral of Genius 'Ginimbi' Kadungure