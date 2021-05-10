Accessibility links

Covid-Faith Leaders' Influence

With an estimated one-third of the U.S. population hesitant to get a vaccine for COVID-19, a new study indicates that approaches by faith community leaders can help convince people to get the shot. VOA’s Laurel Bowman reportS from a church - the site of the city’s first reported Covid-19 case.

