COVID Election Workers
Some elderly Americans who normally volunteer to work at election polling stations say they will stay home this year because of the risk of contracting COVID-19. The elderly are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus and this is likely to have an effect. #covid-19 #coronavirus #china
Episodes
-
August 22, 2020
Ethiopia Unrest ...
-
August 22, 2020
USA VOTES DNC Harris Challenges ...
-
August 21, 2020
COVID-ETHIOPIA DETENTION CENTERS -- USAGM
-
August 21, 2020
Mali President Steps Down
-
August 21, 2020
USA VOTES DNC Harris Challenges -- USAGM
-
August 21, 2020
USA Votes Democratic Convention ...