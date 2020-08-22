Accessibility links

COVID Election Workers

COVID Election Workers
COVID Election Workers

Some elderly Americans who normally volunteer to work at election polling stations say they will stay home this year because of the risk of contracting COVID-19. The elderly are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus and this is likely to have an effect. #covid-19 #coronavirus #china

