Hard Hit by COVID, Spain Slowly Begins Easing Lockdown

Spain, with one of the highest death tolls from coronavirus, enacted strict social-distancing measures in mid-March. But with the number of infections and deaths now slowing down, the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced the kingdom is cautiously moving to relax those measures.

