Hard Hit by COVID, Spain Slowly Begins Easing Lockdown
Spain, with one of the highest death tolls from coronavirus, enacted strict social-distancing measures in mid-March. But with the number of infections and deaths now slowing down, the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has announced the kingdom is cautiously moving to relax those measures.
Episodes
April 23, 2020
Afghan Girls Robotics Team is Now Busy Making Ventilators
April 23, 2020
Trump Suspends Immigration for 60 Days
April 23, 2020
Livetalk: Diaspora Forum
April 22, 2020
Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city is the center of Covid 19