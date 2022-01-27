COVID Cases Surge Among US Children as Omicron Sweeps America
In mid-January the average number of daily new COVID cases in the U.S. fluctuated between 750,000 and 800,000, according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker. Children under five remain one of the most vulnerable. In the first week of January, over half a million young children were diagnosed with COVID-19
