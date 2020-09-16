Accessibility links

U.S Firm Repurposing Breathlyzer for COVID-19 Testing

A roadside tool for law enforcement may one day fight in the war on COVID-19. A US company is working to repurpose the breathalyzer. Developers hope the hardware that today measures the presence of alcohol in a person’s breath will soon detect the virus in those most likely to spread it.

