COVID Botswana Truckers ...

Botswana’s truck drivers, who deliver the majority of the landlocked country's goods from COVID-hit South Africa, are also responsible for 80 percent of the country's reported COVID-19 cases. Health authorities started testing all truckers for the virus in May, delaying them at the border for days

