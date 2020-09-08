Accessibility links

Africa Distant Weddings Amid COVID Pandemic

Marriage. In these socially distanced times, even the ceremony itself can’t always bring couples - and their families - together. In Africa, some digitally savvy couples are finding virtual ways to get them to the altar, including weddings where the bride and groom are thousands of kilometers apart.

