Africa Distant Weddings Amid COVID Pandemic
Marriage. In these socially distanced times, even the ceremony itself can’t always bring couples - and their families - together. In Africa, some digitally savvy couples are finding virtual ways to get them to the altar, including weddings where the bride and groom are thousands of kilometers apart.
Episodes
-
September 07, 2020
Segregated Park ...
-
September 07, 2020
Post Convention Battleground States ....
-
September 07, 2020
Post Convention Battleground States ...
-
September 06, 2020
Spain Schools ...
-
September 05, 2020
Students Adjusting to Distance Learning in Uganda
-
September 05, 2020
Handful of Right Senate Races ...