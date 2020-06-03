Accessibility links

Ghanains Looking for Traditional Herbs Said to Cure COVID-19

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Ghanaians have been heading to a plant research center outside the capital, Accra, to hand scientists and researchers’ herbal products and plants they think will help cure the coronavirus - or at least alleviate symptoms. Some Ghanaians depend on herbal remedies.

