COVID-19 Worsens Portuguese Longstanding Homelessness
The coronavirus pandemic has forced Portuguese authorities to face longstanding issues of homelessness and inadequate housing. In the midst of COVID-19, a large number of families – many of them African migrants from - continue to live in hazardous conditions in the Lisbon slum of Bairro da Torre.
