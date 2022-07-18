Accessibility links

US COVID Cases Climb as Regulator Approves New Vaccine
Many Americans are under-vaccinated and at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, as cases rise across the country. This assessment comes from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, commonly known as the CDC. Experts say subvariants of the omicron strain are to blame

Many Americans are under-vaccinated and at risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, as cases rise across the country. This assessment comes from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, commonly known as the CDC. Experts say subvariants of the omicron strain are to blame, and as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, a new vaccine could help boost immunity numbers.

