COVID Vector Vaccines Explainer
More than 5 million people worldwide have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, and the number keeps rising. The best defense against this virus is a vaccine. VOA's Carol Pearson explains one approach in making a vaccine that's been effective against polio, measles, Ebola and other viruses
Episodes
-
December 07, 2021
Nigeria Fuel Price Pollution ...
-
December 07, 2021
US to Host Summit for Democracy Amid Questions About Its Own
-
December 07, 2021
COVID South Africa GBV Alarm
-
December 05, 2021
Islamic State Attack on Kurdish Villages Leaves Over Dozen Dead
-
December 05, 2021
Huge Molten Boulder Slides Down La Palma Lava Stream
-
December 05, 2021
The Future of Finding Work in Africa