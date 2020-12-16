COVID-19 Vaccinations ...
Doses of the first federally approved coronavirus vaccine were administered to front-line health care workers in the United States Monday. That signals what health officials call a significant turn in the fight against the virus that has claimed more than 300,000 lives in the U.S. alone.
Episodes
-
December 16, 2020
Foreign Tourists Resume Flights to Botswana
-
December 16, 2020
Community Kitchens Protests ...
-
December 16, 2020
Biden Electoral College USAGM
-
December 15, 2020
Outdoor Fitness Classes
-
December 15, 2020
EU Under Pressure to Approve Pfixer Vaccine
-
December 15, 2020
Sharpest Increase in Symptoms of Depression Among Asians Living in USA