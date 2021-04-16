Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Telecoms Company Sets Up App for Idenfitying Gender-Based Violence

Telecoms Company Sets Up App for Idenfitying Gender-Based Violence
Embed
Telecoms Company Sets Up App for Idenfitying Gender-Based Violence

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Direct link

A telecoms company in South Africa launched a free mobile phone application last year to support targets of gender-based violence (GBV), which soared during the coronavirus pandemic. The Vodacom application “Bright Sky” provides information for people to identify GBV and get counseling .

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG