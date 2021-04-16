Telecoms Company Sets Up App for Idenfitying Gender-Based Violence
A telecoms company in South Africa launched a free mobile phone application last year to support targets of gender-based violence (GBV), which soared during the coronavirus pandemic. The Vodacom application “Bright Sky” provides information for people to identify GBV and get counseling .
