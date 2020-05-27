DC Restaurant Owner Facing Challenges
The lockdown was extended to June 8th here in Washington, which means many retailers and restaurants have now been shuttered for over 2 months. One restaurant near the heart of Washington DC was developing a strong following among vegan diners when the pandemic turned everything upside down.
