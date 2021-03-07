Accessibility links

A Year After COVID-19 Outbreak in Middle East

A Year After COVID-19 Outbreak in Middle East

March 11 marks a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. The Middle East was one of the first regions to be hit outside China – and as Henry Ridgwell reports, the pandemic has exacerbated existing crises caused by conflict and forced migration.

