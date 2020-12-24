Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Nigeria COVID-19 Crisis As Nation Prepares for Christmas Season

Nigeria COVID-19 Crisis As Nation Prepares for Christmas Season
Embed
Nigeria COVID-19 Crisis As Nation Prepares for Christmas Season

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:17 0:00
Direct link

[Millions of Nigerian Christians are facing a bleak Christmas due to the economic impact from COVID-19 lockdowns that have increased unemployment and food prices. Some Nigerian charities are providing food to vulnerable groups, as the government reopens border trade, closed for over a year

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG